Ten transgender persons get jobs with Amazon at Karimnagar Police job mela

Karimnagar: Ten transgender persons were selected by e-commerce major Amazon for various jobs during a mega job mela organized by the Karimnagar Police here on Tuesday.

Amazon has selected the transgender persons for different jobs, with most of them to get a monthly salary of Rs.30,000, according to officials.

On receiving the appointment letter, one of the transgender persons, Goldi, got emotional and thanked the Karimnagar Police for providing them an opportunity to lead a dignified life.

Appreciating the service motto of the Karimnagar police, she said none of the 10 would ever forget the change the police had brought about in their lives.

The job mela was organised by the police at Padmanayaka Function Hall here, with over 4,000 unemployed youth participating in it.

Representatives of 120 companies including Byjus, Wipro, Genpact, HCL, Cluster IT, Air India, Indian Airlines, Indigo Hetero, Aurobindo, Apollo, HDFC, ICICI, SBI, Flipkart and Amazon, to name a few, participated in job mela and recruited youngsters to different posts with salaries ranging from Rs.20,000 to Rs.50,000, police officials said.

While some of the candidates were handed over appointment letters at the mela itself, some of them would be issued confirmation letters later. Handing over the appointment letters to some of the selected candidates, TS Planning Board vice-chairman B Vinod Kumar termed providing jobs to transgender people a great thing and appreciated the Karimnagar police for taking the initiative.

Collector RV Karnan advised job aspirants to download the Vaaradhi mobile app, wherein information pertaining to education and employment opportunities were available.

Commissioner of Police L Subbarayudu advised the youth to stay away from bad habits and said the police would conduct more such programmes to ensure the youth moved in the right direction.

Zilla Parishad Chairperson Kanumalla Vijaya, SC Corporation Chairman Banda Srinivas, Additional DCPs S Srinivas (Law & Order) and G Chandramohan (Administration) among others were present.