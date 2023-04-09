| Everybody Should Work For Cancer Free Society Gangula Kamalakar

BC Welfare Minister G Kamalakar addressing the gathering after launching Aaramb programme organized by Gouthami Foundation in Karimnagar on Sunday

Karimnagar: BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar called upon the people to work for a cancer free society.

It was the responsibility of every citizen to work for the eradication of cancer, he said, advising the youth to change their food habits and lifestyle and to focus on organic farming.

The Minister, participating in the ‘Aaramb’ programme organised by Gouthami Foundation here on Sunday, said people were exposed to chronic diseases due to consumption of vegetables and other crops exposed to chemicals and pesticides.

Right from children to youth, most people were prone to cancer and heart diseases. So, the people should change their food habits and lifestyle.

Zilla Parishad Chairperson Kanumalla Vijaya, Karimnagar Mayor Y Sunil Rao and others were present.