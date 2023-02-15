Tennis ace Sania Mirza appointed as mentor to RCB Women’s team

The six-time Grand Slam champion will mentor the team for the upcoming Women’s Premier League which will be held next month.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 10:27 AM, Wed - 15 February 23

Hyderabad: Indian tennis ace Sania Mirza has many firsts to her name. In another first, the star player, who will call time on her incredible career in a few days, has been appointed as the mentor of the Royal Challengers Bangalore’s women’s team, on Wednesday.

The six-time Grand Slam champion will mentor the team for the upcoming Women’s Premier League which will be held next month.

Rajesh V Menon, Head and Vice President of Royal Challengers Bangalore, said, “We are glad and honoured to welcome Sania Mirza as mentor of the RCB women’s team. She is the perfect role model with her success stemming out of her sheer hard work, passion, and determination, despite many challenges in her playing career. Sania is someone our young generation looks up to and she can motivate, encourage our team as she herself has been an uber competitive player who understands how to overcome challenges and handle pressure at various situations at the highest level of sports. Her stature and gravitas as well as her attitude will inspire and bring the much-needed panache to transform the team with a Bold Personality.”

Speaking on her appointment, the tennis legend said, “It is a pleasure for me to join the RCB women’s team as a mentor. Indian women’s cricket has seen a tectonic shift with the Women’s Premier League, and I am really looking forward to being a part of this revolutionary pitch. RCB and its brand philosophy perfectly resonates with my vision and outlook as that’s how I have approached my playing career and it’s also how I see contributing to sports post my retirement. RCB has been a popular team and much followed team in the IPL over the years. I am immensely happy to see them building a team for the Women’s Premier League as it will push the women’s sports to new heights in the country, open new doors to women cricketers and help make sports the first career choice for young girls and young parents with a girl child.”

RCB had acquired the services of star India batter Smriti Mandhana and added notable international names to