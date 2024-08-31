Tennis: Sai Karteek pair finishes runners-up in Thailand

Hyderabad tennis player Ganta Sai Karteek Reddy and his Thai partner, Trongcharoenchaikul Wishaya, saw their impressive run come to an end in the final of the World Tour Tennis 25K ITF Futures on Saturday.

Ganta Sai Karteek Reddy and his partner Trongcharoenchaikul Wishaya in Nakhon Si Thammarat, Thailand.

Hyderabad: Hyderabad tennis player Ganta Sai Karteek Reddy and his partner Trongcharoenchaikul Wishaya of Thailand finished runners up in the men’s doubles final of the World Tour Tennis 25K ITF Futures at Nakhon Si Thammarat, Thailand on Saturday.

In the final, the pair lost to Australian pair of Delaney Jake and Delaney Jesse 7-6 (7-5), 4-6, 7-10 in a closely fought contest.

