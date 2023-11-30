Tension at Nagarjuna Sagar as AP police set up fencing

By Telangana Today Updated On - 08:58 AM, Thu - 30 November 23

Nalgonda: High tension prevailed when policemen from Andhra Pradesh allegedly barged on to the Nagarjuna Sagar dam and set up fencing at the 13th gate claiming that the part belonged to their State.

At 2 am, about 700 policemen of APSP barged on to the dam through the left main gates on the side of the right bank and reportedly clashed with the personnel of TSSF, who were guarding the dam. Some of the Telangana policemen were injured in the incident. They took the dam up to 13th gate into their control and set up fencing at the gate.

The AP policemen also damaged the CCTV cameras setup at the gate as a part of the security arrangement. The TSSF personnel have reported the matter to the higher officials. The tense situation was continuing at the dam.

On February 13, 2015, the AP police had made a similar effort to barge onto the dam, but the Greyhounds teams of Telangana were rushed to the spot and there was a clash at that time.