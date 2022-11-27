Tension prevails after activists of BJP stage dharna in Nirmal

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:16 PM, Sun - 27 November 22

Nirmal: Tension prevailed when activists of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) staged a sit-in in front of the office of Superintendent of Police, protesting against the police denying permission to a public meeting of the party State president Bandi Sanjay in Bhainsa, here on Sunday night.

The agitating activists of BJP and BJYM raised slogans against the State government for declining the permission to the meeting. They blamed Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao for the same and alleged that police were acting as political puppets and were not discharging their duties. They were arrested and shifted to a local police station.

Some leaders including Rama Rao Patel are learnt to have been taken into custody. Nirmal District Congress Committee president Rama Rao and others were scheduled to join the saffron party in presence of Maharashtra deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, Bandi Sanjay and many other top leaders in Bhainsa on Monday.