Nirmal police deny permission to Bandi’s public meeting, yatra in Bhainsa

The permission was rejected due to the sensitivity over communal issues in the town and related law and order aspects, police said

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:33 PM, Sun - 27 November 22

Bandi Sanjay (File Photo).

Nirmal: The police have denied permission to Bharatiya Janata Party State president Bandi Sanjay’s public meeting and the fifth edition of the Praja Sangrama Yatra to be held in Bhainsa on Monday considering the communal sensitivity of the town.

Police said the permission was rejected due to the sensitivity over communal issues in the town and related law and order aspects. They requested BJP leaders to extend cooperation to them.

The BJP have already made seating arrangements and other amenities on the outskirts of the town to hold a meeting to mark the beginning of the yatra. A large number of activists of the party were expected to take part in the event. Adilabad MP Soyam Bapu Rao has already urged party members to attend in large numbers.

Sanjay has planned his 10-day long tour in Nirmal district, covering a distance of 130 kilometers starting from Bhainsa town and ending at Khanapur. Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis was slated to be the chief guest of the meeting, during which Nirmal DCC president Rama Rao Patel was expected to join the BJP.