Tension prevails in Nizamabad village after youth’s suicide

One Sudhir, who went to Bahrain was in love with a girl in village and he committed suicide when he came to know that the girl was allegedly in a relationship with another youngster

Nizamabad: Tension prevailed in Ramchandrapally village of Makloor mandal of Nizamabad district following the death of a youth, who allegedly committed suicide in the Gulf. One Sudhir, a native of Ramchandrapally village, went to Bahrain in search of employment. He was in love with a girl from his village. The girl was allegedly in a relationship with another youngster from the same village.

Learning about the affair, Sudhir reportedly had a fight with the girl over a phone call. Dejected with life, Sudhir sent a voice message to his friends via Whatsapp on March 15 and informed them that he was committing suicide. Later, his family learnt about his death from Bahrain.

The deceased’s family members attempted to attack two families in the village holding them responsible for his death. Police were deployed in large numbers to prevent any untoward incidents.

Learning about his voice message, the family members of Sudhir, along with relatives and other villagers staged protests in front of the office of the Nizamabad Police Commissioner demanding action. Nizamabad ACP Srinivas Kumar promised to take all necessary measures for a speedy investigation into the case.

