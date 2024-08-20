| Tension Prevails In Siddipet As Congress Tries To Take Out Rally

Tension prevailed as the the Congress attempted to take a rally via the MLA camp office, where the BRS was organising a meeting with cadre and farmers on the loan waiver issue in Siddipet on Tuesday.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 20 August 2024, 05:33 PM

Siddipet: Tension prevailed in Siddipet as the Congress party attempted to take a rally via the MLA camp office, where the BRS was organising a meeting with cadre and farmers on the loan waiver issue.

The Congress attempted this despite the police asking the party to take an alternate route on Tuesday. The police later managed to divert the Congress rally after heated arguments with the Congress leaders.

The BRS leaders alleged that the Congress was planning to attack the MLA camp office again. The BRS leaders said that they had planned the meeting with farmers three days ago. However, the Congress leaders planned to disturb the meeting by taking the rally via the camp office on the occasion of Rajiv Gandhi’s birth anniversary.

The police deployed huge numbers of police to control the situation. Congress leaders led by Mynampally Rohit Rao, Mynampally Hanumantha Rao, Pujala Harikrishna, and other leaders led the rally.

A huge number of farmers and BRS cadre participated in the BRS meeting at the MLA camp office. Former MLA M Padma Devender Reddy, MLC Deshapathi Srinivas, Errolla Srinivas, Vanteru Prathap Reddy, and others were present.