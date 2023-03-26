‘Teri Mitti’ composer Arko collabs with Jaan Kumar Sanu for ‘Sutta’

Published Date - 05:18 PM, Sun - 26 March 23

Hyderabad: Doctor-turned-music composer Arko Pravo Mukherjee, who is known for songs such as ‘Nazam Nazam’, ‘Teri Mitti, ‘Dariya’ (‘Baar Baar Dekh’) and others, is collaborating with Jaan Kumar Sanu, the son of veteran playback singer Kumar Sanu for a new single titled ‘Sutta’.

The track is an RnB single and will also feature debutante artiste Ravleen. The poster of the song was unveiled on Friday. Expressing his excitement on the same, Arko said: “I am very thankful to the audience for being so kind to me since my debut in ‘Jism 2’. Most of my films and maximum of my songs have received so much love from the audience, from ‘Jism 2’, ‘Yaariyan’, ‘Teri Mitti’, ‘O Desh Mere’ and now ‘Kora Sa Chehra’, and most of it is soulful music.”

He further mentioned: “So, my fans, well-wishers, and the audience have associated me with soulful, romantic, emotional, and patriotic music. But in this case, we are having fun, we are taking a diversion, and this is out of my comfort zone. This is a new kind of RnB sound, a new vibe altogether, and it’s witty with a message, but in a totally fun way. So, I hope today’s youth – who are aware as they have everything in their phone, in a click of a button –connects with the song.”

Taking to Instagram, Arko treated fans to the poster of ‘Sutta’, featuring him, Jaan, and Riya Roy. In the poster, Arko is dressed in a black T-shirt topped with a white fur coat. Jaan Sanu can be seen in brown attire. ‘Sutta’ is set to release on March 28.

