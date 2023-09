Tesla Optimus Humanoid Robot – Latest Updates

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk recently posted a video on X of his groundbreaking creation, the humanoid robot known as 'Optimus'

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:08 PM, Thu - 28 September 23

Hyderabad: SpaceX CEO Elon Musk recently posted a video on X of his groundbreaking creation, the humanoid robot known as ‘Optimus.’ Let’s look at the video.