Fire breaks out at scrap godown in Patancheru

The fire is suspected to have began from the garbage and spread to the nearby scrap godown within no time.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 2 May 2024, 06:42 PM

Sangareddy: A fire broke out in a scrap godown near the Muthangi exit in Patancheru town on Thursday evening.

Since garbage collected from the area was dumped close to the godown by sanitation workers, the fire is suspected to have began from the garbage and spread to the nearby scrap godown within no time.

Following a call from the owner of the godown, a fire tender was rushed to the spot.

Firefighters took about four hours to douse the fire.

However, the scrap stored in the godown was reduced to ashes. The worth of the damage was yet to be ascertained.