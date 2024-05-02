Green India Challenge launches “Vriksha Ved Aranya” in Assam

GIC founder and former Rajya Sabha MP Joginpally Santosh Kumar announced that GIC is going to initiate an afforestation program, "Vriskhha Ved Aranya" along with Legendary Forest Man of India Jadav Payeng.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 2 May 2024, 07:13 PM

Hyderabad: Green India Challenge‘s commitment for Sustainability and Greener earth has made it possible to launch “Vriksha Ved Aranya”.

GIC founder and former Rajya Sabha MP Joginpally Santosh Kumar while expressing his happiness our X platform stated that GIC was excited to embark on a monumental journey towards Sustainability!

He further said that his GIC team members have joined hands with Jadav for the plantation of 10,000 saplings at Molai Kathoni Forest, Assam.

Former Rajya Sabha MP felt that this giant step would ensure a greener future.

Jadav Payeng after plantation of saplings along with GIC Co- founder Karunakar Reddy, Rithi Raj Pukan and others stated that the biggest asset that we can give to future generations is greenery.

He lauded the efforts of Joginpally Santosh and his GIC motto of planting 3 saplings and challenging 3 others.

Joginpally Santosh appreciated the efforts of Payeng and requested all people to join hands for the Green Earth.