Gulf region witnesses moderate to heavy rain again

By Telangana Today Published Date - 2 May 2024, 06:52 PM

Jeddah: A heavy to moderate rain has been lashing the Gulf region for the last two days, but no untoward incident has been reported so far.

This time Oman has been hit hard as rains continue to lash in many parts of the country. Salalah and other parts in the south experienced moderate to heavy rains on Thursday. Most of the schools in the country opted for online classes due to weather conditions. The security forces led by the National Committee for Emergency Management have announced that they were prepared to deal with adverse weather conditions.

Also, the United Arab Emirates again received thunder showers in the early hours of Thursday and volatile weather prevailed throughout the day in Dubai. The local authorities already called for work from home and distance learning on Thursday and Friday as rain conditions predicted.

Persistent rainfall has led to accumulation of water on roads in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Ras Al Khaimah. Trees were uprooted in Dubai, local intercity bus transport services were being suspended and other delivery services, vehicular moment was disrupted.

Dubai International Airport said that some flights were cancelled, and some other flights diverted as rain lashed the city in the morning hours, according to reports.

In Saudi Arabia, some cities in the southern region also witnessed torrential rains. Two youths were swept away in the rain in Abha region, according to news reports while one dead body was found, and search continues for another. Kuwait, Bahrain also recorded downpours without any disruption to civic life.