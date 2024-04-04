Tesla’s planned investment is being keenly followed, says Sridhar Babu

BRS working president and former IT Minister KT Rama Rao on Thursday had appealed to the Congress government to go all out to bring Tesla to Telangana.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 4 April 2024, 06:46 PM

Hyderabad: After different sections appealed to the government to intensify measures to get Tesla’s investment, IT Minister D Sridhar Babu said the State Government was keenly tracking Tesla’s investment in India since December 2023.

Tesla is scouting sites in India for $2 billion-$3 billion electric car plant, according to reports. BRS working president and former IT Minister KT Rama Rao on Thursday had appealed to the Congress government to go all out to bring Tesla to Telangana.

Also Read KTR urges Congress govt to bring Tesla plant to Telangana

Since December 2023 the government of Telangana has been actively focusing on major investment opportunities by global giants, and as part of this focus we have been studying and tracking Tesla’s planned investment initiatives in India. We have been making all out efforts to… — Sridhar Babu Duddilla (@OffDSB) April 4, 2024

The Telangana Industries department and other entities of the State Government were continuing the deliberations with the global automotive and clean energy giant Tesla to establish its plant in the State, said Sridhar Babu on X.

“We have been making all out efforts to bring Tesla to our State. Telangana with its industry –friendly policy, is working with a progressive and futuristic vision by creating a world-class infrastructure and hassle-free approvals system to enable best-in-class companies like Tesla to do business in Telangana,” Sridhar Babu said on X.