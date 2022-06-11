Test your knowledge on biological sciences

Hyderabad: The study of life, living organisms, life cycles of various species of organisms, and the environments they live in — these broadly come under the biological sciences. Here are sample questions to help you understand the basics of biology.

1. Statement-1 (S1): Hyaline cartilage is the weakest type of cartilage

Statement-2 (S2): Hyaline cartilage lacks collagen

a. Both S1 & S2 are true & S2 is the correct explanation of S1

b. Both S1 & S2 are true but S2 is not the correct explanation of S1

c. S1 is true but S2 is not true

d. Both S1 & S2 are not true

Ans: c

2. Synapse is

a. Pairing of homologous chromosomes

b. Zigzag junctions in cardiac muscle fibres

c. Crossing over between non-homologous chromosomes

d. Junction between axon & dendrites of two different neurons

Ans: d

3. Which of the following animal has enucleated erythrocytes?

a. Rat

b. Frog

c. Sepia

d. Earthworm

Ans: a

4. Pseudopodia are produced by

a. Mast cell

b. Plasma cell

c. Adipose cell

d. Fibroblast cell

Ans: d

5. Cells die at the time of release of secretary materials in

a. Mixed gland

b. Aprocrine gland

c. Merocrine gland

d. Holocrine gland

Ans: d

6. What type of cartilaginous tissues is found in the inter-vertebral discs?

a. Costal cartilage

b. Hyaline cartilage

c. White fibrous cartilage

d. Yellow elastic cartilage.

Ans: c

7. Which one is a specialised connective tissue among these?

a. Bone

b. Fibroblasts

c. Areolar tissue

d. Adipose tissue

Ans: a

8. The skeletal muscle fibre is a syncytium, which means it is

a. Long & slender

b. Made up of many fibres

c. Swollen in the middle with tapered ends

d. Multinucleated

Ans: d

9. Osteoid refers to

a. The largest bone of the body

b. The smallest bone of the body

c. Membranous ossification of cranium

d. Young hyaline matrix of true bone in which calcium salts are deposited

Ans: d

10. Match the following & choose the correct match

LIST-I LIST-II

1. Ovoid & central nucleus i. Simple columnar epithelium

2. Oval & Basal nucleus ii. Simple squamous epithelium

3. Spherical & central nucleus iii. Pseudo stratified epithelium

4. Nuclei at different levels iv. Simple cuboidal epithelium

1 2 3 4

a. ii i iv iii

b. ii i iii iv

c. i ii iv iii

d. ii iv i iii

Ans: a

To be continued …







