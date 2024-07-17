TG Genco takes up hydel generation at Jurala

By Telangana Today Published Date - 17 July 2024, 09:32 PM

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Power Generation Corporation (TGGenco) has taken up hydro power generation at the 6X39 MW power plant at Priyadarshini Jurala project by switching on one unit on Wednesday.

About 7500 cusecs of water was released from the project to take up power generation. The Jurala project has six units each under the upper and lower phases.

Meanwhile, the inflows into the project reached 2500 cusecs and outflows were 2720 cusecs on Wednesday. The water level in the reservoir stood at 1041.70 feet as against the full reservoir level of 1045 feet.