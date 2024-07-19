TG PGECET first phase admission counselling set to commence on July 30

As per detailed schedule issued by the committee, the last date to register online is August 9.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 19 July 2024, 07:51 PM

Representational Image

Hyderabad: The Telangana Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Tests (TG PGECET) 2024 first phase admission counselling is set to commence with online registration cum certification verification on the website http://pgecetadm.tsche.ac.in/ on July 30.

The TG PGECET admission committee, which met under chairmanship of TGCHE Chairman Prof. R Limbadri here on Friday, decided to issue admission notification on Saturday. The TG PGECET is conducted for admissions to ME/MTech, MArch, MPharm and PharmD (PB) programmes

As per detailed schedule issued by the committee, the last date to register online is August 9. Physical verification of special category certificates – NCC, CAP, PH or sports, verification will be conducted from August 1 to 3 via slot booking. A list of eligible candidates will be hosted on the website and corrections, if any, can be sent through email on August 10.

Candidates can exercise web options on August 12 and 13, and edit them on August 14. A list of provisional selected candidates will be hosted on the website on August 17. Those students who receive provisional seat allotment order should report at the college concerned, along with tuition fee payment receipt, if any, for verification of original certificates between August 18 and 21.

Similarly, registration for second phase admission counselling can be done between August 20 and 23, and web options will be available on August 25 and 26, while seats will be allotted on August 30. Candidates should report at the allotted college between August 31 and September 3. The classwork will commence on August 31.