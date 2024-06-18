TG PGECET results declared on Tuesday, qualifying percentage of 91.28 recorded

Hyderabad: The Telangana Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (TG PGECET) 2024 results were declared on Tuesday. A qualifying percentage of 91.28 was recorded by 20,626 candidates who appeared for the test that was conducted in 19 branches including engineering, technology, architecture and planning from June 10 to 13.

Results were declared by, Education department Principal Secretary, JNTU-Hyderabad Vice Chancellor in-charge and TG PGECET 2024 Chairman, Burra Venkatesham along with TGCHE Chairman Prof. R Limbadri at JNTU-Hyderabad. The qualifying percentage of 9,156 men was 90.06, while 92.27 per cent women qualified out of 11,470 women who took the test.