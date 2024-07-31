| Tg Polycet Seats Remain Unallocated As There Are No Takers

By Telangana Today Published Date - 31 July 2024, 09:17 PM

Hyderabad: Even after the TG POLYCET 2024 special phase admissions for the academic year 2024-25, a large number of seats had no takers.

As per details shared by the Technical Education department on Wednesday, 10,567 seats remained unallocated out of 29,610 seats offered by 114 polytechnics. At 7,586, the majority of unallocated seats were in the private polytechnics, while the government ones had 2,981 vacant seats. Only three government polytechnics recorded 100 per cent seat allotment.

Candidates who got provisional seat allotment order must self-report via website https://tspolycet.nic.in and pay the tuition fee on or before August 1. The order stands automatically cancelled, if candidates fail to self-report online and pay the fee on or before the deadline.

All provisionally allotted candidates must report at the allotted college on or before August 2, otherwise allotted seat stands cancelled.