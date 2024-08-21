TGCSB nabs three, seizes 4000 mobile phones procured for cybercrime

21 August 2024



Hyderabad: The Telangana Cyber Security Bureau sleuths caught three persons – Mohammad Shamim, Abdul Salam and Mohammad Iftikhar all natives of Bihar for procuring old mobile phones from the public and allegedly supplying it to cyber fraudsters. Their associate Akhtar Ali, is absconding.

According to Director, Telangana Cyber Security Bureau, Shikha Goel, the four persons were giving money or plastic items to the seller and taking the used gadgets from them. The gadgets were transported to Bihar and afterwards handed over to fraudsters in Jamtara, Deoghar and other areas of Jharkhand which are notorious for cyber fraud activities.

“The fraudsters get the mobile phones repaired or refurbished and use it for committing cyber frauds,” said the official. The police seized 4,000 mobile phones from them.

The police advised the people not to sell or give their old mobile phones to unknown persons. “There is every chance of the fraudsters using old mobile phones for cyber frauds and due to the device identity, the seller of the gadget will also become a suspect in the crime,” Shikha Goel added.