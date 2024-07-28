TGNPDCL organises ‘Polam Bata’ program in Khammam

'Polam Bata' programme was organised to address issues related to electricity at Lakshmipuram village of Mudigonda Mandal under the Madhira Constituency of the Khammam district.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 28 July 2024, 09:06 PM

Source: X, formerly Twitter

Warangal: A team of Northern Power Distribution Company of Telangana Limited (TGNPDCL) on Sunday organised a ‘Polam Bata’ programme to address issues related to electricity at Lakshmipuram village of Mudigonda Mandal under the Madhira Constituency of the Khammam district.

According to a release issued here, the team took up repairing works of bent poles, replaced broken and dangerous poles and undertook repairing of dangerous loose lines in the village. The team also explained the advantages of installing capacitors to the motors to the farmers. Following this several farmers came forward to install capacitors, the release said.

The officials also created awareness about safety measures to be taken in the event of snapped wires and while switching on agriculture motors. About 30 farmers from the village attended the awareness programme.

District Superintending Engineer A Surender, Divisional Engineer(Technical) V Baburao and ADE Mudigonda were present.