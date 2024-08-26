TGSMC team continues raids against fake doctors’ clinics

Chairman of TGSMC, Dr Mahesh Kumar and its Vice-Chairman, Dr Srinvivas Gundagani said that some of the quacks who were caught did not even have class 10 pass qualifications and yet they were running clinics without any qualms of getting caught someday.

26 August 2024

Hyderabad: Senior doctors from Telangana State medical Council (TGSMC) have continued their efforts to identify and raid the premises of fake doctors in Telangana. As a part of this initiative, the TGSMC recently conducted raids of fake doctors, who did not have an MBBS degree but were practising allopathy out of clinics in Shamshabad and Shadnagar area.

Dr Mahesh Kumar said that during the course of their raids, they came across a large number of antibiotic injections (Amikacin), and corticosteroid injections (Progesterone, cetrorelix), which are usually prescribed to patients by speciality doctors in allopathy.

Fake doctors are prescribing scheduled drugs irrationally to patients, which is very harmful to health. Prescribing such drugs in an irrational manner could cause toxic effects on many organs leading to complications like spine deformity, fertility issues in women and anti-microbial resistance.

Dr Srinivas said “Antimicrobial resistance and steroid-induced immunity effects are major global threats in these times. As per NMC Acts 34 and 54 any person who prescribes scheduled drugs or gives injections or practices modern medicine other than first aid is a cognisable offence punishable up to 1 year imprisonment and Rs 5 lakh fine”.