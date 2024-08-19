TGSRTC conductor helps woman deliver baby girl onboard bus

The condition of the the mother and baby girl is said to be stable; Sajjanar lauds woman conductor on behalf of the management for her timely response

By Telangana Today Published Date - 19 August 2024, 10:44 AM

File Photo

Hyderabad: A pregnant woman, who developed labour pains while travelling in a TGSRTC bus on the Gadwal-Wanaparthy route, gave birth to a baby girl with the help of a woman conductor and a nurse.

On Monday morning, Sandhya, a pregnant woman from Gadwal, was on her way to Wanaparthy to tie rakhi to her brothers on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan on the Palle Velugu bus. As the bus reached Nachahalli, she went into labour suddenly.

The woman conductor, G Bharati, immediately alerted the driver and stopped the bus. The conductor, along with a nurse, who was traveling in the same bus, rushed to pregnant woman’s rescue. The woman gave birth to a girl child. Later, the mother and baby girl were shifted to a local hospital with the help of an ambulance. Currently, their condition is said to be stable.

TGSRTC MD VC Sajjanar appreciated the woman conductor on behalf of the management for her timely response. “The mother and child are safe because of her timely treatment and the help of the nurse. It is a great thing that RTC employees show the spirit of service as a social responsibility while bringing the passengers safely to their destinations,” he said.