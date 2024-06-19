TGSRTC to give ‘lifetime free’ bus pass to girl child born at Karimnagar bus station

Hyderabad: A girl child born at Karimnagar bus station will be given a bus pass that will facilitate free travel in buses for life.

The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) management on Wednesday announced a lifetime free bus pass to the girl child, continuing with the previous practise of giving life time free bus pass to children born in RTC buses and bus stations.

On June 16, a pregnant woman, Kumari along with her husband came to Karimnagar bus station for boarding Bhadrachalam bus. At the bus station, she went into labour and noticing this, the RTC staff immediately called an ambulance.

Meanwhile, the RTC women staff came forward and helped in the delivery at the station premises itself. Later, she was taken to the government hospital in the ambulance, where the doctors said that both the mother and baby were healthy.

The management congratulated the RTC staff at Karimnagar for their humanitarian act of helping the pregnant woman who went into labour deliver the child safely. TGSRTC Managing Director VC Sajjanar along with the officials honoured them.

Sajjanar appreciated the services of the staff – Syedamma, Lavanya, Sravanti, Bhavani, Renuka, Rajani Krishna and Anjaiah who helped the pregnant woman deliver in an emergency situation.