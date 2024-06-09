TGSRTC to strengthen manpower

With the rising passenger traffic, especially after the launch of ‘Mahalakshmi’ free travel facility for women, proposals are made to further expand the existing fleet.

Hyderabad: After a long hiatus, the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) is all set to strengthen its manpower. The corporation is planning to start the process of recruiting nearly 3,000 employees, specifically aimed to facilitate services on recently established routes.

The recruitment is also meant to address the needs arising for new buses that are being procured, in a phased manner.

Senior officials at RTC have indicated that recruiting to strengthen the existing services will be taken up.

A decision has also been taken to implement compassionate appointments apart from recruiting bus drivers and conductors. Recently, TGSRTC revealed plans to offer 813 compassionate appointments and also handed over about 50 appointment letters to the deserving candidates from the kin of the employees who had died.

The State government has already promised the TGSRTC to carry out compassionate appointments, take up additional appointments and fill vacant posts and address problems faced by current employees.

TGSRTC authorities said that the posts of bus drivers and conductors would be filled in the next few months. This move comes as part of the government’s focus on filling up vacant positions across various departments. “TGSRTC is expanding its fleet to meet the growing demand for public transport.

With new buses, including electric buses already in the pipeline, the corporation needs additional personnel to run them efficiently,” an official said. To ensure smooth operation and cater to the increased ridership, more drivers and conductors are required. While the specific date for the notification release is not yet known.

Despite the financial crisis faced by the corporation, the government is keen on driving TGSRTC to success, officials added.