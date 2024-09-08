TGSWREIS issues circular to reinstate sports coaches

By Telangana Today Updated On - 9 September 2024, 12:01 AM

Hyderabad: The Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (TGSWREIS) issued a circular continuing the services of sports coaches engaged in sports academies.

The plight of students who have been adversely impacted due to sudden removal of their coaches was highlighted in these columns on September 6.

The society operates 28 sports academies offering 12 disciplines including golf, cricket, handball, wrestling and judo by engaging services of 35 coaches on honorarium basis.

In a circular issued on September 6, the Society said part-time, special staff, guest faculty or non-teaching staff engaged in all special schools and sports academies, and other institutions would continue to work in respective vacant positions.

Earlier, the Society had directed its principals to discontinue any non-regular staff working in the category of part-time/additional staff including staff on honorarium basis with immediate effect.

“It is to clarify that the instructions issued earlier to discontinue part-time / outsourcing / honorarium employees pertains only to the extent of positions/posts occupied on account of incoming regular employees posted through direct recruitment / transfer / promotion basis,” the society said in the circular.

Further, the Society said no other employee in non-teaching / undisturbed part-time / guest / honorarium post was to be removed and continued normally. “If any incident of removal is reported, it will be viewed seriously,” it said.

The institutional heads have been asked to submit the vacancy list against sanctioned posts, which remained unfilled with either regular or part-time / outsourcing staff.