The ’90s kid in me loved playing Chandralekha in ‘Guns & Gulabs’, shares TJ Bhanu

The nostalgic '90s gangster comedy series is all set to stream from August 18 only on Netflix.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:25 PM, Wed - 16 August 23

Hyderabad: Netflix’s latest series ‘Guns & Gulaabs’ invites viewers into the world of Gulaabganj where we meet the simple yet resolute Chandralekha, brought to life by the talented TJ Bhanu. In this nostalgic ’90s gangster comedy, where power meets passion, Bhanu stars opposite the dashing Rajkummar Rao.

A modern soul in a small town, Chandralekha is an English teacher who is independent and ambitious in her own ways. She has numerous admirers, including Tipu, a rugged mechanic played by Rajkummar Rao. Their story takes an intriguing twist when a jaw-dropping revelation about Tipu’s past comes to light.

Speaking of her role Bhanu explains, “Chandralekha is both guns and gulaabs. She is fierce as a gun when it comes to her career and ambition, and is a ‘gulaab’ when it comes to Tipu. The ’90s kid in me loved playing her in the show. I recall having a scooter, similar to Chandralekha’s, which I once took for a ride without my parents’ knowledge. It was a spontaneous and somewhat rebellious choice, I must admit. Just like my character, I used to roam around in clothes she wears, with hair as beautiful as hers – well, maybe a tad more unruly! Life does come a full circle.”

Join the roller coaster ride of ‘Guns & Gulaabs’, the show that’s as unpredictable as Chandralekha’s heart! Streaming from August 18 only on Netflix!