| My Co Stars Ensured That I Did Not Miss My Family On My Birthday Says Dia Mirza

My co-stars ensured that I did not miss my family on my birthday, says Dia Mirza

‘Bheed’ recounts the events following the 2020 nationwide lockdown during the Covid-19 pandemic and was released in the theatres worldwide last month.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:55 PM, Sat - 15 April 23

Hyderabad: Anubhav Sinha’s socio-political drama ‘Bheed’ received critical acclaim for its powerful message and the stellar ensemble cast it put together.

Dia Mirza, who plays a pivotal role in the film, shares, “Being part of an important film like this was an exceptional experience but working with a very talented cast and crew in a remote but fascinating location in Uttar Pradesh, ending the day with conversations and the joy of doing good work and sharing laughter and a sense of kinship, was also priceless.”

Dia says that the set was like a second home, and adds, “One of the most beautiful experiences during the shoot was celebrating the eve of my birthday with Anubhav Sinha and my co-stars, Rajkummar Rao, Bhumi Pednekar, Pankaj ji (Kapur), and Ashutosh ji (Rana). I couldn’t go back home to be with my family and the whole cast and crew went out of their way to make me feel truly special.”

Dia also shared how important it is for her to work in relevant cinema and to play characters that make people think deeply about important issues. She says, “On the eve of my 40th birthday, I felt privileged to play a character that I hope will make people ponder about privilege and the need for social awareness, empathy, and basic humanity in everyday interactions.”

‘Bheed’ recounts the events following the 2020 nationwide lockdown during the Covid-19 pandemic and was released in the theatres worldwide last month.