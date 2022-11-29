The Bougainvillea – an all-new F&B experience launched at Jubilee Hills

Featuring the best of global cuisine, with a bold Hyderabadi twist to international flavours, The Bougainvillea promises to create memories for and with Hyderabad.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 05:16 PM, Tue - 29 November 22

Hyderabad: Zuci Chocolates popular for its artisanal chocolates, desserts and culinary craftsmanship, opened a new chapter with The Bougainvillea – an all-new F&B experience at Jubilee Hills. Featuring the best of global cuisine, with a bold Hyderabadi twist to international flavours, The Bougainvillea promises to create memories for and with Hyderabad.

Offering continental classics to delectable desserts, this premium experience is for all including friends, families, professionals and brunch-heads looking for something different in the city.

Located right above Zuci Chocolates, the bistro sprawls across two floors of luxurious space with a capacity for about 230 guests, including 2 private dining rooms. From extravagant indoors to sun-kissed rooftop seating, The Bougainvillea is going to be the next ultimate destination for all occasions, big or small, in Hyderabad, a press release said adding that from delicious Bruschetta to desi Biryanis and everything in between, get set for a gastronomic journey like no other.