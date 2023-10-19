International win for Hyderabad’s Zuci artisanal chocolates

The prestigious award ceremony took place as a part of WCRCINT’s Global Leaders Summit, held in London, at the Peers Room of The House of Lords, The Palace of Westminster.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:51 PM, Thu - 19 October 23

Nikhil Gorrepati, Chaitanya Gorrepati, Lord Michael Levy at WLB London.

Hyderabad: Zuci Chocolates, the brainchild of celebrated chocolatier and award-winning entrepreneur Aparna Gorrepati, has been recognized as one of the World’s Best Emerging Brand at Le Panthéon De La Gloire World’s Leading Brands and Leaders 2023.

Aparna, with her expertise spanning over 15 years in the art of chocolate-making, established Zuci Chocolates in Hyderabad in 2019, and the brand gained prominence for its commitment to luxury, artisanal, and indulgent chocolates. The Zuci Chocolates meticulously sourced the finest ingredients from around the world while maintaining dedication to quality and craftsmanship, a press release said.

The World’s Best Emerging Brand Award 2023, presented at the WCRCINT event, recognizes brands that have demonstrated innovation, growth, and commitment to excellence. Chaitanya Gorrepati, co-founder of Zuci Chocolates, accepted the award on behalf of the brand.

The WCRCINT World’s Best Emerging Brand Award 2023 marks a significant milestone for Zuci Chocolates and continuing to innovate, it stands as an example of an emerging brand that has rapidly earned global recognition for its craftsmanship and pure passion. Their upcoming curation includes a special range of festive hampers, each of them containing a delightfully unique variety of flavours.