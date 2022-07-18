The emergence of modern industry

Hyderabad: This article is in continuation to the last article focusing on the Nizams and the modernisation of Hyderabad State.

Irrigation

The Wyra project in the Warangal district was designed to store the available supply of water and to utilise it by means of channels along the two banks for irrigating a large area. The major portion of the work which was started in Dai 1332 F. was completed. The Palair project in Warangal district was originally investigated by the Famine Survey Party and was intended to be included in the programme of relief works, but as the revenue return was very promising, it was commenced in 1922 as a productive work. The objective was to utilise the greater portion of the available supply from the catchment area at the site of the proposed dam for the irrigation of lands on both banks of the river by means of two supply channels 3 miles long on the right, and 14 ½ miles on the left.

The land commanded by both the channels will be 31,172 acres, of which 19,650 acres at present under dry cultivation will be converted to ‘ wet’ land. The amount spent during the year 1927 on the project was Rs 1,17,302, and the total expenditure to the end of 1927 was Rs 24,95,641, against the sanctioned estimate of Rs 24,15,000. The Fatehnagar project in Medak district taking off the left flank of the existing Manjeera anicut of the Mahabubnagar was designed to bring 5,400 acres under irrigation by excavating a main channel.

The Royanpalli project in the Medak district is a storage tank across the stream ‘Pushpal Yaru’ near Royanpalli village formed by raising an earthen dam 2,840 feet long and 551/2 high, above the deep bed of the stream, with a capacity of 257H mc. Ft. The total expenditure to the end of that year was Rs 2,91,152 against an estimate of Rs 2,83,000. The Singabhupalem tank in the Warangal district is a terminal tank of a group of ten tanks above it, and is situated close to Singabhupalem village in the Yellandu taluk.

Growth if Industries

During the late 19th century and the early 20th century the Hyderabad State witnessed the emergence of modern industry. The cotton industry was the most important industry in the Hyderabad State after agriculture. Up to late 1908, there were only three spinning and weaving mills at Hyderabad, Gulburga and Aurangabad. The first cotton mill was opened in 1875 and later in 1886 and 1889 with a capital of Rs 31,00,000 the cotton ginning and pressing factories were established mainly in Aurangabad Raichur, Bidar, Warangal, Nizamabad (Indur), Parbhani and Nanded districts. Cotton was the chief article of export in Hyderabad State and it accounted for 50% of the total exports.

Cotton cloth was manufactured because Hyderabad was famous for its cotton. Weaving was a major industry in the rural areas where men and women were employed. The cotton fabrics of Hyderabad like sarees, dhotis, kadhis, rumals etc., were famous all over India and abroad. The Narayanpet cotton sarees of fine quality were exported to different parts of the country. After cotton the silk industry was also popular in places like Aurangabad, Nanded, Nalgonda, Warangal, Narayanapet, Sangareddy etc., and the silk dupattas, turbans, waste bands, sherwanis, shirts and pyjamas, in Telangana like Warangal and Nalgonda.

