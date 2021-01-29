The fierce, intriguing look of ‘Son of India’

The first look motion poster was unveiled by the makers on Friday on social media.

After entertaining fans with his role as Bhaktavatsalam Naidu in the recent movie ‘Aakasam Nee Haddura’, veteran actor Mohan Babu will be seen in a never-seen-before avatar in the upcoming movie ‘Son Of India’.

The first look motion poster was unveiled by the makers on Friday on social media. Besides providing the screenplay for his ambitious project, the senior actor will be assisting the team on various fronts. The poster suggests that Mohan Babu will be seen in a fierce, intriguing character in the movie. Wearing rudraksha beads, Mohan Babu looks completely different with a new hairdo and a beard. The first look poster raised expectations on the film to the next level.

Directed by Diamond Ratnababu, the movie is a joint production venture of Sree Lakshmi Prasanna Pictures and 24 Frames Factory. Vishnu Manchu’s wife and Mohan Babu’s daughter-in-law Viranica Manchu turns stylist for the film. Maestro Ilayaraja is scoring the music while Sarvesh Murari is the cinematographer. Dialogues penned by Ratnababu and Thotapalli Sainath. Suddala Ashoka Teja penned lyrics.

