The first signatures: Six Guarantees, Rajini’s appointment

The Congress party had promised six guarantees, including Rythu Bharosa, Gruha Jyothi, Yuva Vikasam, Indiramma Illu, Cheyutha and Mahalakshmi programmes

By Telangana Today Updated On - 08:23 PM, Thu - 7 December 23

Photo: X

Hyderabad: The first files that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy signed soon after taking the oath were the ones pertaining to implementation of the Six Guarantees given to the people during the election campaign, and the one with the appointment letter offering a job to differently-abled person Rajini.

The Congress party had promised six guarantees, including Rythu Bharosa, Gruha Jyothi, Yuva Vikasam, Indiramma Illu, Cheyutha and Mahalakshmi programmes.

Also Read Revanth Reddy takes charge, declares Telangana as Indiramma Rajyam

“Telangana was formed on the foundation of sacrifices. There are many aspirations like freedom for all four crore people and equitable development from Asifabad to Alampur and Khammam to Kodangal. The Congress government will fulfill the demands and aspirations of the people,” Revanth Reddy said.

The Chief Minister, during the campaign, had met Rajini at Gandhi Bhavan. Despite being a postgraduate, she could not get a job. Moved by her plight, he had promised her a job soon after the Congress came to power in the State. After the oath taking ceremony, the Chief Minister signed the file and handed over the appointment letter to Rajini on the dais, amidst cheers from the audience.

New Appointments

Meanwhile, the Telangana government appointed B Shivadhar Reddy as the Intelligence Chief and V Seshadri as the Secretary to the Chief Minister. Chief Secretary A Santhi Kumari issued orders to this effect on Thursday.

Shivadhar Reddy, a 1994 batch IPS officer, was the first Intelligence chief of the new State of Telangana. He was earlier the Director of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) in the erstwhile Andhra Pradesh. Senior IAS officer Seshadri has worked with the General Administration Department apart having experience with the Centre, where he worked as Joint Secretary in the Prime Minister’s Office as well.