Revanth Reddy sworn in as Telangana CM

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan administered the oath of office and secrecy to Revanth Reddy.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 04:10 PM, Thu - 7 December 23

Congress legislature party leader A Revanth Reddy taking oath as the Chief Minister of Telangana. (Photo: Anand Dharmana)

Hyderabad: Congress Legislative Party leader A Revanth Reddy was sworn in as the new Chief Minister of Telangana at LB stadium here on Thursday.

Governor Tamilisai Soundarajan administered the oath of office and secrecy at a colorful ceremony. The new cabinet has been formed with 11 Ministers, including Nalgonda MLA Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, Madhira MLA Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and Huzurnagar MLA Uttam Kumar Reddy, who were among top contenders for the Chief Minister‘s post.

Mulugu MLA Seethakka (D Anasuya), Husnabad MLA Ponnam Prabhakar and Palair MLA Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy were also among the new entrants in the Cabinet.

Karnataka Chief Minister K Siddaramaiah, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sikku, AICC chief Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress Parliamentary party president Sonia Gandhi, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi participated in the swearing in ceremony.

Soon after the taking oath, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy signed the first file of providing legal sanctity to the six guarantees promised by the Congress party during the elections. He also signed the appointment letter of differently-abled K Rajini and handed over the letter to her.

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister said the Pragathi Bhavan was rechristened as Jyotirao Phule Bhavan. “As promised, a Praja Darbar will be conducted at 10 am at the Bhavan and I personally extend an invitation to all the people,” he said.

Stressing that the Congress government would restore democratic values and safeguard citizens rights, the Chief Minister said equal development would be ensured in the State.

“This is Indiramma Rajyam. We are not rulers, we are your servants. The opportunity given by the people adds responsibility on me to strive for the development of the region,” Revanth Reddy said.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister visited Taj Krishna where Congress Chief Sonia Gandhi, AICC chief Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi are staying. He is likely to visit the BR Ambedkar Secretariat to convene a formal meeting, after seeing off the AICC leaders and Gandhis to New Delhi.

According to reports B Shivadhar Reddy has been appointed as the Intelligence Chief and V Seshadri has been appointed as the Secretary to the Chief Minister