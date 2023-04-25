“The Kashmir Files” bagged seven nominations at Filmfare

'The Kashmir Files' bagged many film awards nationally. The film also bagged seven nominations at the Filmfare this year.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:23 PM, Tue - 25 April 23

The Kashmir Files

Hyderabad: The Kashmir Files is one of the biggest blockbusters of 2022. The Hindi film was made on the exodus of Kashmiri Hindus in the 1990s. Vivek Agnihotri, the writer and director of the film told this sensitive narrative in a fictional tone as we all know. The film received immense acclaim from the audience across India from different regions and made around 350 crores at the box office. The film also bagged many film awards nationally.

The Kashmir Files now has one more addition to its list of awards. The film bagged seven nominations at the Filmfare this year, as per the latest announcement. The categories of nominations are as follows – best film, best director (Vivek Agnihotri), best actor in a lead role (Anupam Kher), best actor in a supporting role (Darshan Kumar and Mithun Chakraborty), best screenplay (Vivek Agnihotri), and best editing (Shankh Rajyadhaksha). The awards will be given on April 27 at Jio convention centre in Mumbai.

The Kashmir Files is produced by Zee Studios, Abhishek Agarwal Arts, and I am Buddha Production. Kudos to these production companies for delivering such a long lasting impactful blockbuster set in the narrative of Indian history.

The makers of The Kashmir Files are currently making another impactful film with an exciting concept. The film is “The Vaccine War”.

– Kiran