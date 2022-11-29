Explained: ‘The Kashmir Files’ and the ‘propaganda’ controversy

Hyderabad: The controversial film ‘The Kashmir Files’, written and directed by Vivek Agnihotri, is back in the news as the comments of the Israeli director and jury head of International Film Festival of India (IFFI), Nadav Lapid, have sparked a furious debate all over.

In his speech at the closing ceremony of the 53rd edition of IFFI 2022, on Monday in Goa, Lapid said he was “disturbed and shocked” to see the film being screened at the film festival. He called the movie ‘propaganda’ and ‘vulgar’.

“All of us were disturbed and shocked by the movie ‘The Kashmir Files’. It felt to us like a propaganda and vulgar movie that was inappropriate for an artistic and competitive section of such a prestigious film festival. I feel comfortable to openly share this feeling with you since the spirit of the festival can truly accept critical discussion which is essential for art and life,” Lapid said.

The aftermath

Soon the comments went viral, and the controversy grew, as more people joined the discourse against him. While some spoke up his defense, others have accused him of being insensitive towards the suffering of Kashmiri Pandits.

The country’s envoy Naor Gilon also apologised to India in an “open letter” on Twitter, a day after filmmaker Nadav Lapid, who is heading the festival jury, slammed the movie at the closing ceremony of the festival yesterday.

“An open letter to #NadavLapid following his criticism of #KashmirFiles. It’s not in Hebrew because I wanted our Indian brothers and sisters to be able to understand. It is also relatively long so I’ll give you the bottom line first. YOU SHOULD BE ASHAMED(sic),” Gilon tweeted.

Kobbi Shoshani, Consul General of Israel, called Lapid’s remarks “big mistake”, and added that the comments made by the Israeli filmmaker don’t reflect the country’s position on the movie.

The IFFI Jury Board today issued a statement, saying that whatever Lapid said about the movie is his “personal opinion” and “nothing to do” with the board.

How India is reacting

While the leading actors Anupam Kher, Pallavi Joshi and even director Vivek Agnihotri took to their social media handles to express their disagreement, a few other celebrities and noted personalities from India showed their support to Lapid’s statements.

Vivek Agnihotri, the filmmaker of ‘The Kashmir Files’, has released a video reacting to the statements. “I challenge all intellectuals, urban naxals and even the Israeli filmmaker who made these remarks to prove if any scene, dialogue or event shown in the film is false. If they do it, then I will quit filmmaking,” Vivek was heard saying in the video.

Anupam Kher reportedly called the statements “shameful”. “We’ll give proper reply. If holocaust is right, exodus of Kashmiri Pandits is right too. Seems pre-planned as immediately after that toolkit gang became active,” Kher reportedly said.

Meanwhile, Bollywood actor Swara Bhasker took to her Twitter handle and wrote, “Apparently it’s pretty clear to the world.”

Y Sathish Reddy, the social media convener of the TRS (BRS), said the “BJP is successfully damaging the brand of ‘India’ globally.”

About the film

‘The Kashmir Files’ revolves around the exodus, and killing, of Kashmiri Pandits from the Kashmir Valley in 1990. Since its release in March, many pointed out the poignant depiction of a tragic period while some alleged that it is loose with facts. The film had got support from the BJP with six BJP-ruled States — Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Haryana, Goa, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh — making the film tickets tax-free post its release.