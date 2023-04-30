‘The Kerala Story’ row: Here’s how netizens reacted to Adah Sharma defending the film

Hyderabad: ‘The Kerala Story’, an upcoming Hindi film written and directed by Sudipto Sen and starring Adah Sharma, is making controversial headlines since the release of its trailer.

For the unversed, the film will focus on the events behind approximately 32,000 women allegedly going missing in Kerala. The film exaggerated the number of women among them who allegedly were converted to Islam and were recruited by the terror organisation.

This has triggered an uproar in the CPM-ruled State, with both the ruling party and opposition Congress reportedly calling it a ‘propaganda’, made with the aim of communal polarisation and to disturb its secular fabric.

Days after facing criticism, actor Adah Sharma came forward to defend the film on her Twitter handle. “TheKeralaStory isn’t about, elections , agenda, religion vs religion.. it is about something much bigger. LIFE and DEATH ! It is about Terrorism vs Humanity. Calling it propaganda is covering up the story of each girl whose life was destroyed (sic),” the actor wrote.

Soon after the actor posted the tweet, scores of netizens took to the comments to school her and expressed their anguish over misrepresenting the facts.

“Imagine a film with a story line ‘Adha Sharma:The story of a thief’ and the film is about 12 year old Adha Sharma stealing Rs 10 from her father’s pocket and the film judges that This is the true Adah Sharma and not the one everybody thinks .How would u take that? (sic),” a tweet read.

“Why didn’t they call the movie ‘The ISIS Story’ ? Isn’t that the right title for what you are showing in the movie ? Don’t play dumb (sic),” another said.

‘The Kerala Story’ is backed by Sunshine Pictures Private Limited, founded by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, who serves as the producer, creative director and co-writer for the film. The film will be released on May 5.