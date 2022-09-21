‘KGF’ composer Ravi Basrur’s music, BGM to be key pillars of ‘Sasana Sabha’

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:29 PM, Wed - 21 September 22

The ambitious film is going to feature scintillating songs and a riveting background score.

Hyderabad: Ravi Basrur’s fierce, stylish and majestic music for the ‘KGF’ franchises has made him a hot favourite. After doing ‘Antim: The Final Truth’ in Hindi, he is now working on Prabhas’s ‘Salaar’ as well.

After ruling our hearts with the ‘KGF’ movies, Ravi Basrur is now doing the pan-India political thriller ‘Sasana Sabha’. The ambitious film is going to feature scintillating songs and a riveting background score. Director Venu Madikanti and music director Ravi Basrur have worked with dedication on the music so that the pan-India audience is thoroughly entertained.

Thulasi Ram Sappani and Shanmugam Sappani are bankrolling this film on a prestigious scale on Sapbro Production Pvt Ltd. They are leaving no stone unturned to etch the film into a timeless, powerful political thriller. The producers are excited to have onboarded Ravi Basrur. “The output is extraordinary. His music and re-recording are outstanding. After a gangster action drama like ‘KGF’, he is delivering rousing and powerful work for ‘Sasana Sabha’. Already, his BGM for our film’s motion poster has been loved by the audience,” said producer Shanmugam Sappani.

In other words, Ravi Basrur’s music and re-recording are the key pillars of the pan-Indian film ‘Sasana Sabha’, which will feature four songs. A sizzling song shot on Hebah Patel is sung by Mangli, which is expected to be electrifying. This is the first time that Mangli and Ravi Basrur have collaborated.

Indra Sena, Aishwarya Raj Bhakuni, Rajendra Prasad, Sonia Agarwal, Prudhviraj, ‘Jabardasth’ Apparao, Anish Kuruvilla and Amit are part of the film’s cast. Raghavendra Reddy has written the film’s story, while Krishna Murali’s cinematography is going to be of superior quality.