Star Maa reveals the first look of #BiggBossTelugu7 through a logo launch for this season

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:07 PM, Wed - 12 July 23

Hyderabad: Dive into the thrilling world of #BiggBossTelugu7 and brace yourself for an extraordinary experience! Witness every captivating moment unfold before your eyes as the camera captures every detail. Prepare to embark on an exhilarating journey where the unexpected becomes the norm.

Get a glimpse of what awaits you as the dazzling neon logo of ‘Bigg Boss Telugu 7’ takes centre stage, casting a luminous glow that engulfs your screen. The vibrant blend of blue and red emanates a pulsating energy, embodying the essence of excitement and passion. Its sleek design adds an international touch, promising an entertainment experience like no other.

Be part of the stimulating and fun-filled nonstop entertainment phenomenon of 2023 and gear up for an unforgettable adventure with #BiggBossTelugu7, soon to arrive on Star Maa and also on Disney + Hotstar.

The countdown has begun to a world of endless thrills and excitement.

Check out the Logo Reveal here – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=n6Z2jOHbWHA