The many flavours of dosa taking Hyderabad by storm

By Sowmya Sangam Published Date - 04:06 PM, Wed - 9 August 23

Hyderabad: In the bustling streets of Hyderabad, a culinary revolution is taking place, and it’s all centred around the beloved dosa. What started as a simple staple has transformed into an array of mesmerising avatars.

From humble beginnings with paneer and butter dosas, this dosa evolution has taken the city by storm, with eateries ranging from renowned restaurants and street-side stalls offering an astonishing variety. The vendors have been experimenting with flavours and ingredients that transcend the boundaries of convention.

Gone are the days when a dosa was merely a savoury delight with chutney and sambar. One might wonder what these unconventional dosas involve. The answer: a gastronomic rollercoaster that ranges from savoury to sweet, and even ventures into the opulent.

Step into ‘House of Dosas,’ an eatery nestled in the heart of the city, where culinary creativity knows no bounds. Owner Abhiram Mitta boasts of almost 30 dosa varieties gracing his menu. Among the star attractions are the pizza dosa and the chocolate dosa. And for those with a liking for opulence, the 916 KDM gold dosa adds a touch of grandeur.

“We wanted to redefine the dosa experience, offering a blend of traditional and contemporary flavours,” Abhiram shares. “The response has been wonderful. People are embracing these unconventional dosas alongside the classics.”

However, ‘House of Dosas’ is just one star in Hyderabad’s constellation of dosa offerings. From street-side ‘bandis’ to upscale restaurants, the city’s food scene is now adorned with an assortment of dosa creations.

As the dosa revolution sweeps through the streets of Hyderabad, opinions remain as diverse as the dosa offerings themselves. While some hold onto the comforting embrace of traditional dosas, others find themselves enticed by the innovation.

“For me, dosas are more than just a dish; they’re a cherished connection to my roots. The out of the ordinary dosas might be enticing to some, but my heart remains loyal to the flavours that have comforted me for years,” says Mounika, a traditional dosa enthusiast.

Whether sticking to the familiar or exploring the unknown, each dosa adds to the city’s diverse culinary story. As city continues to blend tradition with innovation, one thing is certain: the dosa journey has only just begun.

Some dosa varieties:

* Pizza dosa

* Chocolate dosa

* Ice-cream dosa

* 916 KDM Gold dosa

* Carrot dosa

* Beetroot dosa

* Biryani dosa