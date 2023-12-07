| The Six Guarantees Of The New Government In Telangana

Six Guarantees are Mahalakshmi, Rythu Bharosa, Gruha Jyothi, Indiramma Illu, Yuva Vikasam and Cheyutha

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:01 PM, Thu - 7 December 23

Hyderabad: One of the first files that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy signed was on the one concerning the Six Guarantees (Abhaya Hastam) that the Congress gave to the people of Telangana as part of its election manifesto.

These guarantees were Mahalakshmi, Rythu Bharosa, Gruha Jyothi, Indiramma Illu, Yuva Vikasam and Cheyutha. Here are the details of each of the guarantees.

• Mahalakshmi: Entails a monthly financial assistance of Rs 2,500 to women; gas cylinders at Rs 500 and free travel for women in TSRTC buses across the State.

• Rythu Bharosa: Entails a financial assistance of Rs 15,000 per acre to farmers, tenant farmers; Rs 12,000 to agricultural labourers will be provided every year apart from a bonus of Rs 500 for paddy per quintal.

• Gruha Jyothi: Assures 200 units free electricity for all households.

• Indiramma Illu: Families not owning a house will be provided a house site and Rs 5 lakh financial assistance towards construction of the house; All Telangana movement fighters to be provided a 250 square yard house site.

• Yuva Vikasam: Vidya Bharosa Card – A financial assistance card worth Rs 5 lakh will be provided to students which can be used in payment of college fees (in addition to fee reimbursement), coaching fees, foreign college fees, overseas travel expenses, tuition fees, purchase of books and study materials, hostel fees, exam fees, skill development courses, to buy laptops or research instruments and other education related expenditure; Telangana International Schools will be built in every mandal.

• Cheyutha: A monthly pension of Rs 4,000 will be provided to senior citizens, widows, disabled, beedi workers, single women, toddy tappers, weavers, AIDS and Filaria patients and kidney patients undergoing dialysis; Rajiv Aarogyasri – Health insurance of Rs 10 lakh will be provided.