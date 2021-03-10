The Telemundo wave on Indian OTT

Indian audiences find a special connect with Mexican cinema and TV

By | Published: 2:48 pm

New Delhi: The Mexican-American comedian Gabriel ‘Fluffy’ Iglesias, during his India tour a few years back, had joked about the similarities between India and his native country Mexico. Iglesias’ jokes were met with hearty laughter in India. If sense of humour defines culture in a big way, striking a common chord in what is deemed funny only underlined Iglesias’ contention of similarities. The sentiment is probably the reason Mexican cinema and TV shows have had a special connect with Indian audiences.

Despite the presence of shows such as “El Chapo” and “Narcos”, which are made for global audiences on OTT platforms, a slew of Mexican shows, which were created for Mexican and Latin American audiences, have found their way into these platforms and are being lapped up by the Indian audience.

Telemundo, which is a Miami-based network, creates majority of these Mexican TV shows such as “Falsa Identidad” and “Sin Senos no Hay Paraiso”, agreed to transfer the rights of these popular shows to different OTT platforms to garner a global audience. India is steadily emerging as a popular country where such shows are aired.

Some popular Telemundo produced shows, which are streaming on OTT platforms in India, are: “Jugar con Fuego” – the Spanish-language show revolves a young man having affairs with three women simultaneously, and how his entry brings chaos and danger in the lives of these women. “Preso No. 1”, a Telemundo commissioned limited series, revolves around a Mexican President, who became the head of the country despite his poor background, and how he gets wrongly accused.