The Walking Dead All Stars: Fulfilling a collector’s dream

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:44 PM, Sun - 11 September 22

The Walking Dead is an extremely popular TV and comics series in the zombie apocalypse genre, a genre that has been extremely popular among fans of video games.

By Aditya Deshbandhu

The Walking Dead is an extremely popular TV and comics series in the zombie apocalypse genre, a genre that has been extremely popular among fans of video games.

Also Read Game On: A new generation of gaming processors

Games like the Last of Us, Dying Light, State of Decay, Days Gone, and World War Z have all been quite popular among players and thus, a game based on the lore of the Walking Dead seems a logical choice. Choosing to make that game available for smartphones and tablets is another popular decision as it allows fans to enjoy the game without much technological investment.

At first glance, this game looks like a win-win scenario for the fans and game developers.

My early impressions of the game were quite good as the visuals were polished and the sound effects distinct. The opening few animations were successful in creating a sense of despair and anxiety but once the gameplay unfolded, it all went downhill very quickly.

The game’s combat was automatic and the required strategizing minimal. All the game required was for you to assemble your team and let them fight endless hordes of zombies. I liked the fact that the warriors you could choose for your team were based on characters form the series and the special ones had rich backstories – but it all seemed wasted when I realized that the game needed me to simply level up my team and automate fights against endless waves of zombies.

In terms of gameplay, the game is quite simplistic, you fight and clear zones and earn rewards. The game gives you a nice set of daily login rewards and it does a great job of classifying the characters from the series across classes like – Predator, Ally, Warlord, and Overseer to name a few.

The number of characters is high here and each with unique skills and attributes – the attention to detail is high and that in my opinion further makes the automatic combat style so maddening.

All in all a game with very little do, you should play this if you are into away from keyboard (afk) or the idle genre of games. It could also appeal to those of you who are fans of the series and would like to collect all their favourite characters. For everyone else maybe this is one you can pass over.

Sneak Peek:

* Title: The Walking Dead: All Stars

* Developer: Com2us Holdings

* Game Type: Collector, Zombie survival

* Platforms: Androidand iOS

* Price: Free to Play within game purchases

Verdict:

* Innovative Gameplay: 3.5

* Game Handling & Quality: 3

* Value for Time: 3

* Potential progression without in-game purchases: 4

* Overall 3.4

What Stands Out:

* The combat style-based classes of characters from the TV series is done quite well. Their unique skills and attributes elevate the game experience.

* The backstories for each character are well done and the conversation style between characters gives the game some much needed depth.

Fails to impress:

* The automatic combat style is extremely problematic. To make a zombie survival game all about acquiring the right team and reaching the right level is limited game design.

* The grind here is repetitive and at times unrewarding as you soon realize that despite is several game modes and rewards there is not much to do here.