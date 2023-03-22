The Weeknd enters Guinness World Records as ‘Most Popular Artist’

The Weeknd was bestowed the title after analyzing the number of monthly listeners on the streaming platform Spotify.

By ANI Published Date - 03:58 PM, Wed - 22 March 23

Washington: The Weeknd is statistically the most popular artist in the world according to Guinness World Records, reported Billboard, the US-based media company.

The organisation bestowed the title upon the pop star on Monday after analyzing the popular streaming platform data of some of the biggest names in the music industry, including the number of monthly listeners on the streaming platform.

So far the Weeknd holds the coveted post in Spotify history to reach 100 million monthly listeners at of the end of February. He’s far and away at the top of the class. And yet, even in the few weeks since he crossed the nine-figure threshold, the “Starboy” singer has gained even more streaming followers — up to 111.4 million, according to the Guinness report.

Miley Cyrus currently tallies 82.4 million monthly listeners in the wake of releasing her hotly anticipated eighth studio album Endless Summer Vacation. Other artists who trail The Weeknd include Shakira (81.6 million), Ariana Grande (80.6 million), Taylor Swift (80. 2 million), Rihanna (78.5 million) and Ed Sheeran (77.5 million).

A little over a week ago, The Weeknd swept the 2023 Juno Awards in his native Canada, taking home four awards, including both artist of the year and songwriter of the year for a record fourth time; single of the year for a third time (for 2022’s “Sacrifice”)l and pop album of the year (for Dawn FM).