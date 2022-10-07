The Weeknd makes the day of this little girl battling cancer

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:12 PM, Fri - 7 October 22

Hyderabad: A little girl who was battling cancer wished to meet her favourite artist, The Weeknd. And her wish came true when the Grammy-winning Canadian singer took the time to meet her at his concert.

A video of their interaction was posted by ‘Magically News’ on their Instagram page four days ago. With over 155K views, the clip is now going viral across social media platforms.

The girl, Abel Makkonen Tesfaye, met The Weeknd before he went to perform a concert. In the clip, she is seen running toward him and giving him a hug. The little girl, wearing a pink t-shirt, pink bandanna, and black goggles, also brought gifts for him and his dog named Caesar.

The Weeknd, who seemed really impressed and happy to meet the girl, asked her if she would see his concert, to which the girl replied “yes”.

Their adorable interaction has won hearts on the internet with one user writing, “This was so sweet & Special! So much respect for the weekend for making this memory for this sweet little superhero.”

“Awe this made me cry. The Weeknd made that kids day(sic),” wrote another user. The Weeknd picks her up in his arms and hugs her at the end of the video.

