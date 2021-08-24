The world’s fastest rollercoaster shuts down after breaking riders’ bones

Hyderabad: The world’s fastest rollercoaster, Do-Dodonpa, which can hit top speeds of 172km/h (106.9mph) in just 1.8 seconds, has now shut down after several riders broke their bones.

- Advertisement -

Located at Fuji-Q Highland in Fujiyoshida, Yamanashi, Japan, the rollercoaster was designed and manufactured by S&S – Sansei Technologies and opened its gates in December 2001 as the fastest roller coaster in the world.

Over the years, several thrill-seekers from around the world had been visiting the theme park to experience the ‘scariest’ ride. But now, following multiple reports of riders breaking their bones, the theme park officials have decided to shut Do-Dodonpa to the public until further notice.

According to a report, at least six riders have suffered bone fractures and the reports came as a shock to the fans and manufacturers because Do-Dodonpa had reported just one customer injury in the past 20 years.

The only incident before 2020 December that raised concerns occurred on 15 May 2007, when a 37-year-old man sustained a minor injury after a plastic cover at the front of the train came loose and hit his right knee.

However, the recent cases are far more serious and have left roller coasters and theme park experts puzzled. To their surprise, they didn’t also find any technical issues with the ride in the initial investigation pertaining to the injuries.

Now, Sansei Technologies has issued an apology to all the injured riders, adding that the cause of the injuries remains unknown.

Naoya Miyasato, a Nihon University architecture professor who specialises in roller coaster designs, told Vice in an interview that the injuries could possibly be the outcome of rapid acceleration.

“If a rider can’t withstand the acceleration, then they sustain an injury, which could be what’s happening here. If they detected no serious concerns with the actual ride, then it could be the way people were sitting. But if a person was sitting incorrectly, say with space between their backs and their seat, it’s the responsibility of the park employees to check their seating position,” Miyasato told a Japan’s local news outlet.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .