Theft attempt to steal cash from Telangana Grameena Bank in Asifabad

By Telangana Today Updated On - 3 August 2024, 10:42 AM

Dahegaon Sub-Inspector K Raju said that an unidentified person attempted to steal cash by breaking open the doors of the bank, but in vain. The person moved around inside the bank and left without stealing anything, according to footage recorded on a CCTV in the bank. Bank off in realised this when they opened it on Saturday.

Meanwhile, police released the photograph of the person requesting the public to identify him and share information by contacting Kaghaznagar Rural Inspector Allam Rambabbu on 93983 80952 and Dahegaon SI on 87126 70537.