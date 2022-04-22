Theme parks to add green sheen in Hyderabad

By Nabinder Bommala Published: Published Date - 11:30 PM, Fri - 22 April 22

Hyderabad: Recent times have seen Hyderabad not only gaining more green hues but also ensuring a sharp rise in lung spaces with sprawling parks based on wide and varied themes coming up in different parts of the city.

Driven by the State government’s desire to increase green cover and improve key environmental parameters, and at the same time provide citizens with more recreational spaces, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has already developed 19 theme parks. And the efforts to dot the city with more and more parks is continuing at a brisk pace.

In addition to the already developed 19 theme parks spread over 82.94 acres, another 53 similar facilities will come up soon in different locations with works already in progress in most places.

Among the 53 new parks that will further enhance green cover and also the aesthetics of the city, three are located in Charminar zone, 14 in LB Nagar zone, 10 in Serilingampally zone, five in Kukatpally zone, eight in Secunderabad zone and 13 in Khairatabad zone.

Presently, civil works are in progress at 25 of these theme-based parks while development of the remaining lung spaces are under various stages of implementation that include design preparation, concept plan and working out estimates.

These theme-based parks differ from conventional parks that are usually equipped with just seating facilities and walkways surrounded by greenery. Apart from acting as lung spaces, the new ones also seek to contribute to recreational, educational and aesthetic needs of the city.

The Women’s Theme Park in LB Nagar zone and another similar facility in Serilingampally zone are examples of green facilities that are being developed with ‘women empowerment’ as a theme. At the same time, three parks meant exclusively for children are being developed in Serilingampally, LB Nagar and Kukatpally zones.

Meanwhile, to promote the culture of Telangana, a Bathukamma Park will soon come up in Kukatpally zone. Presently, the Urban Bio-Diversity Wing of the GHMC is developing lush greenery at this park.

Similarly, the recently inaugurated theme park at Uppal has a tree fountain inside the park with an aerial view of the fountain resembling a map of Telangana covered with a green cover and receiving rainfall. “The idea behind the design of the fountain is to cheer the Telangana Ku Haritha Haram initiative,” a GHMC official said.

The theme park at Uppal Junction has exclusive seating arrangements where visitors can sit and work on their laptops comfortably as well.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .