These districts in Telangana to receive extreme rain on Saturday

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 01:17 PM, Sat - 9 July 22

Hyderabad: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) – Hyderabad has forecasted heavy to extreme rainfall in a few districts including Kumuram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Mahabubabad, Warangal (Rural), and Warangal (Urban) on Saturday.

A red alert has also been issued in these districts. Orange and yellow alerts have been issued in other places.

On Friday, heavy rains pounded several parts. As of 8:00 am on Saturday, Nandipet in Nizamabad district had received about 200 mm of rainfall – the highest in the state. While most of the district has received over 100 mm of rainfall, parts of Nirmal and Suryapet districts, too, witnessed very heavy rains – above 150 mm.

In Hyderabad, a highest overnight rainfall of 70 mm was recorded at Uppal. Several parts of the city including Dilsukhnagar, LB Nagar, Saroornagar, Khairatabad, Banjara hills, Madhapur, Gachibowli, Chandanagar, Amberpet, Nallakunta, Nacharam, and Uppal regions received heavy rain.

The State average rainfall till Saturday morning is 40.11 mm against 9.3 mm normal rainfall. The State cumulative rainfall from June 1 to July 9 is 305.8 mm against the normal rainfall of 189.7 mm with a deviation of 61 per cent.